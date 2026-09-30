Greensboro Police Threaten Arrestees With Taylor Swift's New Songs on Repeat

A North Carolina police department is jokingly warning anyone who gets booked that a Taylor Swift-based punishment starts before the paperwork does.

"Those who are arrested tonight will be required to listen to Taylor Swift's new songs on repeat," wrote the Greensboro Police Department on their official X account on Tuesday (Sept. 29).

The department is referencing Swift’s newly-released The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, a deluxe edition of her 2025 album, which includes four new songs.

The post went up Tuesday afternoon and did not take long to travel. Within hours it had collected 30,987 likes, over 3,800 retweets, and crossed one million views.