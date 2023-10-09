Doja Cat Deletes and Re-Posts Photo Wearing Shirt of Alt-Right Comedian Sam Hyde

Hyde was a co-writer on the Adult Swim show, Million Dollar Extreme Presents: World Peace, which was canceled after one season following complaints of racist and sexist themes. He also donated $5,000 to the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer when the outlet's editor Andrew Anglin was dealing with a lawsuit with the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2017 for allegedly trolling a Jewish woman.

This isn't the first time Doja Cat showed some type of connection to alt-right groups. In 2020, a song from 2015 surfaced online called "Dindu Nuffin," which is also an alt-right term used to ridicule Black people who suffered police brutality and claimed their innocence. She apologized but then had to deal with footage of her in Tinychat chat rooms saying the word "n***er."

Doja apologized for that as well but claimed she was never involved in any racist conversations. People who were in the chat rooms with Doja came forth and backed up her claim, stating she never said anything discriminatory during their conversations, which they explained weren't explicitly racist.