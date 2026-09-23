Music

Chris Brown Is 'Tired of Being Nice,' Says No Artist Can 'F*ck Wit' Him

In a social media statement, the singer crowned himself "the king" and said that he was going to embrace being "the villain."

Chris Brown.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Key Takeaways

  • Chris Brown blasted the music industry and unnamed celebrities on Instagram, declaring: "I'm tired of being nice" and "I'll be the villain."
  • Brown crowned himself "the king" and claimed no artist could compete with him, even on his worst day.
  • The rant followed his exchange with journalist David Dennis Jr. over allegations about Brown’s treatment of women, while Brown challenged him to produce recent charges or convictions.

Chris Brown has made sure that everybody knows how he's feeling right now — and it involves some big-time chest-puffing.

On Tuesday (September 23), the R&B superstar fired off a lengthy rant on his Instagram Story, taking aim at the music industry, unnamed celebrities, and his critics.

"I'm not your friend. I'm not your buddy. I don't like majority of you. I don't want your approval," his message began. "I don't want your fake love. I hate the music industry. I don't wanna participate in this circus. If it doesn't benefit my children I don't need it. You will no longer be able to be around me."

"FUCK BEING HUMBLE," he continued. "Fuck your agenda. Fuck your narrative. Fuck how you feel. I DONT LIKE NONE OF YOU CELEBRITIES."

Brown then let it be known how he feels about his status in music. "I AM THE BEST HANDS DOWN. IM THE KING. IM ON THAT TYPE OF TIMING. NOT A SINGLE ARTIST ON THIS PLANET CAN FUCK WIT ME ON MY WORST DAY! They know it," he wrote, before signing off: "I'm tired of being nice. FUCK YO OPINION. ILL BE THE VILLAIN."

While it's not clear what provoked the post, Brown's message came hours after he had a brief back-and-forth with journalist David Dennis Jr.

In a video shared to Instagram, Dennis Jr., weighed in on Brown's fanbase still continuing to support him despite his controversial past and claimed the singer is "still actively abusing women to this day and kind of never stopped."

Brown responded in the comments section asking Dennis Jr. to show him some "receipts" of any abuse charges and convictions from the past 17 years.

The singer is set to resume his ongoing R&B Tour with Usher on Friday (September 25) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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