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Cardi B Invites ‘H*es’ and Men With Money to Attend Her NYC Party: ‘I Need the Eaters, the Slurpers'

Cardi's upcoming party in New York has a very particular guest list.

Cardi B with light blue hair in a vibrant pink outfit poses confidently on stage, sticking her tongue out playfully.
Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B is throwing a party, and she has some very specific invites to send.

The rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (August 3) to announce a private New York City celebration in honor of recently earning her fourth RIAA Diamond-certified single, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, and the release of her latest single “AH HA.”

“I think I'm going to throw a party this week in New York,” Cardi said near the two-minute mark in the video linked above. “Me and my homegirl is planning it, but it's going to be more of a private party. Like, I want I want the n****s with the money … and I need the bad bitches.”

However, it was the 33-year-old’s criteria for the invite list that is raising some eyebrows.

“If you fuck one of my baby daddies, I don't give a fuck,” she added. “Because if the n****s with the money got to be in the building, then I need the hoes.”

She continued, “I need the eaters, the slurpers, and the takers. I need the bitches that take dick, suck dick, fuck dick, eat dick. I don’t care if you fuck any of my dads, bitch. … I need the certified eaters, what's up?”

“I'm about to make some fucking phone calls,” Cardi added. “I want to see who's in town. Where the n****s at? … Where the members at? This a rich n***a, bad bitch party. And a couple of gangsters. A lot of gangsters.”

The Am I the Drama? rapper shares three children, 8-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom with ex Offset. She also welcomed a son, nicknamed Baby Brim, with Stefon Diggs last November.

For her upcoming party, Cardi is also keeping in mind other celebrations happening in the tri-state area this week.

“I want to throw a party on Thursday. I can't throw a party on Saturday ‘cuz Chris Brown is throwing a party on Saturday,” she explained, as Brown will be performing alongside Usher for their Raymond & Brown Tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday (August 7) and Saturday (August 8).

She added, “You know, everybody going to go to his shit. All the bitches going to be on his dick. So, I gotta throw a party before that.”

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