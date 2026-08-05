Cardi B Invites ‘H*es’ and Men With Money to Attend Her NYC Party: ‘I Need the Eaters, the Slurpers'

The rapper took to Instagram Live on Monday (August 3) to announce a private New York City celebration in honor of recently earning her fourth RIAA Diamond-certified single , “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, and the release of her latest single “ AH HA .”

Cardi B is throwing a party, and she has some very specific invites to send.

“I think I'm going to throw a party this week in New York,” Cardi said near the two-minute mark in the video linked above. “Me and my homegirl is planning it, but it's going to be more of a private party. Like, I want I want the n****s with the money … and I need the bad bitches.”

However, it was the 33-year-old’s criteria for the invite list that is raising some eyebrows.

“If you fuck one of my baby daddies, I don't give a fuck,” she added. “Because if the n****s with the money got to be in the building, then I need the hoes.”

She continued, “I need the eaters, the slurpers, and the takers. I need the bitches that take dick, suck dick, fuck dick, eat dick. I don’t care if you fuck any of my dads, bitch. … I need the certified eaters, what's up?”

“I'm about to make some fucking phone calls,” Cardi added. “I want to see who's in town. Where the n****s at? … Where the members at? This a rich n***a, bad bitch party. And a couple of gangsters. A lot of gangsters.”