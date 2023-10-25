Bad Bunny Fans React to Steep Ticket Prices for Most Wanted Tour

Bad Bunny fans have thoughts on the ticket prices for his upcoming tour.
The Puerto Rican rapper announced last Thursday that he will embark on a 31-city North American trek in 2024, called the Most Wanted Tour.
With the announcement came some major changes compared to his past tours, including a specifically curated setlist that excludes his mainstream hits in favor of his trap roots.
“Only trap! The tour for Un Verano Sin Ti already ended, the one for YHLQMDLG also ended. This tour is for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” he wrote in Spanish on his official WhatsApp channel. “Here you will not hear ‘Ojitos Lindos’ nor ‘Moscow Mule.’ Here, you’re going to hear ‘Mr. October,’ ‘Telefono Nuevo,’ and all of that. Now you know, so that you’re not [complaining].”
Another big change comes in the venues Benito is playing. The tour is exclusively hitting indoor arenas, compared to the stadiums Bad Bunny performed in for last year’s World’s Hottest Tour. The smaller venues paired with Bunny’s rising celebrity likely means there’s higher demand for fewer available seats.
There was a wide range of responses flooding social media Wednesday from fans who snagged tickets, those left with sticker shock by the presale prices, the ones opting to sit this tour out, and those hopeful souls still praying to see Benito's live performance. See their thoughts on the ticketing experience below.
Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour begins on Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and includes multiple nights in cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. Before concluding in Miami on May 26, the superstar will perform three nights in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.