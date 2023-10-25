Bad Bunny Fans React to Steep Ticket Prices for Most Wanted Tour

Bad Bunny fans have thoughts on the ticket prices for his upcoming tour.

The Puerto Rican rapper announced last Thursday that he will embark on a 31-city North American trek in 2024, called the Most Wanted Tour.

With the announcement came some major changes compared to his past tours, including a specifically curated setlist that excludes his mainstream hits in favor of his trap roots.

“Only trap! The tour for Un Verano Sin Ti already ended, the one for YHLQMDLG also ended. This tour is for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” he wrote in Spanish on his official WhatsApp channel. “Here you will not hear ‘Ojitos Lindos’ nor ‘Moscow Mule.’ Here, you’re going to hear ‘Mr. October,’ ‘Telefono Nuevo,’ and all of that. Now you know, so that you’re not [complaining].”