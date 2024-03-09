Bad Bunny Sues Fan For Uploading Concert Footage on YouTube

Going to a Bad Bunny concert anytime soon? Maybe keep the videos in your camera roll.
The Puerto Rican rapper is suing a fan named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone for posting concert footage to his YouTube channel, MADforliveMUSIC, TMZ reports.
The lawsuit alleges that Garrone recorded and uploaded full song performances from Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour in Salt Lake City on Feb. 21 without his consent, violating the rights to his live performance music.
Benito reportedly claims that Garrone’s uploads are using his name and music to attract views and ad revenue to his concert YouTube channel instead of the rapper’s official page.
The lawsuit claims that although Bad Bunny was able to get the videos taken down with copyright strikes, Garrone allegedly filed a counterclaim to keep the videos up which resulted in Benito filing his suit.
Bad Bunny is seeking an injunction to prevent Garrone from posting more footage and requests either a flat $150,000 per video or compensation for actual damages caused by the recordings.
At publishing time, the only Bad Bunny videos left on Garrone’s YouTube page include an orchestra intro, an interlude, and a five-minute “encore” video where the rapper talks to fans. Garrone’s channel also features footage from recent concerts by Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, The Weeknd, Blackpink, and Beyoncé.
The situation echoes an incident involving Frank Ocean and his infamous 2023 Coachella festival set.
According to Variety, Brian Kinnes—a Los Angeles-based filmmaker who did not attend Coachella that year—created and shared a video of Frank Ocean’s complete 80-minute set after piecing together hundreds of YouTube clips.
Complex’s Tara Mahadevan reported that after Kinnes uploaded the concert video to YouTube, Coachella’s parent company AEG ordered it to be taken down via copyright claims. The cease-and-desist came shortly after Kinnes distributed the video directly to fans via Dropbox and Google Drive.