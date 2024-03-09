Bad Bunny Sues Fan For Uploading Concert Footage on YouTube

Going to a Bad Bunny concert anytime soon? Maybe keep the videos in your camera roll.

The Puerto Rican rapper is suing a fan named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone for posting concert footage to his YouTube channel, MADforliveMUSIC, TMZ reports.

The lawsuit alleges that Garrone recorded and uploaded full song performances from Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour in Salt Lake City on Feb. 21 without his consent, violating the rights to his live performance music.