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Former Dallas Prosecutor Joins Newly-Formed Karmelo Anthony Legal Team to Overturn Conviction
Life

Karmelo Anthony Lands Powerhouse Legal Team to Fight Texas Murder Conviction

After filing a pauper's oath, the 19-year-old now has a high-profile pro bono team taking on his Texas murder appeal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024
Sports

Rashee Rice Jailed for 30 Days After THC Probation Violation

The Chiefs wide receiver tested positive for THC, triggering a probation violation tied to the 2024 Easter Sunday crash that already cost him six games.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Says Latinos Wouldn’t Be ‘Living Comfortably’ in the U.S. If Not for African Americans

Cardi B has consistently made sure to show love to her fans throughout her Little Miss Drama Tour.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
Lucy Harrison
Life

Woman Fatally Shot by Father in Dallas After 'Big Argument' About Donald Trump

The man allegedly had a relapse before killing his daughter, who had visited from the UK.

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
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Maia Campbell Reveals She Lived with Dallas Austin When He Was Her Manager
Pop Culture

Maia Campbell Says She Lived With Dallas Austin When He Was Her Manager

The ‘South Central’ star opens up about her Atlanta years, a little-known record deal, and how Austin guided her career onto the global stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo163 days ago
Tommy Lee Walker Exonerated for White Woman's Killing 70 Years After Execution
Pop Culture

Tommy Lee Walker Exonerated 70 Years After Execution for 1953 Killing

In 1956, Tommy Lee Walker, a Black man, was wrongfully convicted and executed for the murder of Venice Parker.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Eric Adams, wearing a "FOR NYC" cap and jacket, stands among a crowd outdoors.
Life

Eric Adams Curses Out Airport Heckler in Viral Video: 'Go F*ck Yourself'

The former mayor's spokesman claimed the video was “selectively edited.”

Mark Elibert185 days ago
Rapper Zeethewizard in a screenshot from one of his music videos.
Music

Dallas Rapper Zeethewizard Dead Following New Year's Shooting

The 25-year-old rapper, real name Zecquire Fields, was shot outside a Dallas strip club on New Year's Day.

Joe Price193 days ago
In this image released on December 31, 2025, BigXthaPlug performs onstage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026.
Music

BigXThaPlug Shares Proof He's In the Gym to Avoid Ozempic, BBL Allegations: ‘This All Hard Work’

The Dallas rapper wants fans to know that his progress is due to "hard work" and "dedication."

Jaelani Turner-Williams193 days ago
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Keith Lee Partners with Minnie's Food Pantry for 18th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway
Life

Viral Food Critic Keith Lee Is Stepping Up for Texas Families in a Big Way This Thanksgiving

More than 4,200 families have already registered to receive holiday meals.

Bernadette Giacomazzo239 days ago
Yella Beezy
Music

Yella Beezy Permitted to Record Music in Studio Ahead of Mo3 Murder Trial

He can go record music for up to five hours one day a week.

Trey Alston251 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Donates $50,000 to Dallas Anti-Crime Non-Profits Ahead of MASA Tour

The tour kicked off with two sold-out nights at Dallas' American Airlines Center.

Jaelani Turner-Williams320 days ago
BigXthaPlug performs onstage during the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

BigXthaPlug Recalls Arrest in Painstaking Detail: 'Y’all Wanted to Take Me to Jail'

The rapper was arrested for marijuana possession and unlawful firearm possession.

Joe Price320 days ago
Rapper FBG Murda in the thumbnail for one of his music videos.
Music

Dallas Rapper FBG Murda Arrested After Being Shot In Shop Altercation

The rapper, real name Cayto Rivers, was shot at a muffler shop in Irving this week, and he's been named a suspect in the case.

Joe Price323 days ago
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Zillionaire Doe and Yo Gotti
Music

Zillionaire Doe Grabs Label Boss Yo Gotti for 'Back to the South Remix'

The duet appears on Zillionaire's new project 'Mr. 14 Months.'

Shawn Setaro337 days ago
Ralph Barbosa
Pop Culture

Ralph Barbosa Claims He Once Accidentally Gave Dave Chappelle an Ounce of Mushrooms

Barbosa's comedy special 'Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa' is now streaming on Hulu.

tara mahadevan337 days ago
A person with curly hair and a beard stands outdoors wearing a red plaid shirt and white t-shirt, with trees in the background.
Music

Bailey Zimmerman Will Play a Small-Venue Dallas Concert on Aug. 28

Complex374 days ago
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