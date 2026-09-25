BTS to Return to Mexico's National Palace in 2027, Says President Sheinbaum

BTS are set to make a return to Mexico's National Palace next, according to the country's president, Claudia Sheinbaum. On Thursday morning (September 24), Sheinbaum announced during a press conference that K-pop group Stray Kids would be making an appearance at the palace later in the day alongside South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is in Mexico on an official state visit.

However, despite a sea of K-pop fans lining up outside the palace in Mexico City, the group — made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. — didn't show. They will, however, perform two shows in Mexico City on Friday and Saturday (September 25 and 26) at the GNP Seguros Stadium.

Billboard first reported that the bilateral sit-down with Lee would be centered on trade and investment co-operation, along with the expansion of South Korean cultural content in Mexico.

Later, in a video shared to social media, Sheinbaum confirmed that both governments are discussing the possibility of establishing a center in Mexico dedicated to K-pop. In that same video, the Mexican president addressed Stray Kids' no-show. "We are bidding farewell to the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung. We thought maybe he was coming with the group Stray Kids," she said (translated from Spanish), adding that she has already invited the group "to come to our country on another occasion." She then revealed some exciting news for BTS fans in Mexico: "We have already confirmed that BTS is coming next year."

BTS met Sheinbaum at the National Palace on May 6, then stepped onto a balcony of the presidential residence to wave at roughly 50,000 fans packed into the Zocalo, per Mexico City government figures. Last month, Stray Kids' latest mini-album This & That made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking their ninth No. 1 album on the chart.

Shop for Stray Kids and other K-pop music and merch at Complex.