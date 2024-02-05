Taylor Swift's New Album Title Has Fans Bringing Up Joe Alwyn Interview From 2022

Welcome to The Tortured Poets Department.
Sunday, while picking up her 13th Grammy trophy, Taylor Swift surprised the audience in Los Angeles with word that she would be rolling out a new album in a matter of months. The follow-up to the Grammy-winning Midnights, which took home Best Pop Vocal Album at Sunday’s ceremony, will arrive on April 19.
Within minutes, fans had presented a theory connecting the new album's title with a Variety interview featuring Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal from 2022. In the interview, part of the publication's Actors on Actors series, Alwyn and Mescal briefly mention being in a WhatsApp with fellow actor Andrew Scott.
“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you—and Andrew Scott started the group,” Alwyn said in the interview.
Swift and Alwyn were romantically linked for about six years. During their time together, Alwyn also received credits on several Swift songs, including the Bon Iver collab "Exile."
Just after walking off the stage with her latest Grammy on Sunday, Swift shared the new album’s cover art to Instagram. See it below.