Drake Rips Grammy Awards Hours Before Broadcast: ‘This Show Doesn’t Dictate SH*T in Our World’

"All you incredible artists, remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s [sic] names are kept a secret 🤫😂 (literally you can Google it),” wrote Drake under the video. “Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

The rapper has a somewhat complicated relationship with the Grammys.

According to the Recording Academy, Drake only won five out of his 55 nominations, including Best Rap Album for Take Care, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song for “Hotline Bling,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems.

Drake was infamously cut off during his 2019 speech while he criticized the Recording Academy, saying, "We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual based sport. It's not the NBA where at the end of the year you're holding the trophy because you made the right decision or won the games.”