Drake Rips Grammy Awards Hours Before Broadcast: ‘This Show Doesn’t Dictate SH*T in Our World’

Drake once again gave his thoughts on the Grammy Awards just hours before the official ceremony began.
On Sunday, Drizzy shared a clip to his Instagram Stories from the speech he made while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan” in 2019.
"All you incredible artists, remember this show isn’t the facts, it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s [sic] names are kept a secret 🤫😂 (literally you can Google it),” wrote Drake under the video. “Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”
The rapper has a somewhat complicated relationship with the Grammys.
According to the Recording Academy, Drake only won five out of his 55 nominations, including Best Rap Album for Take Care, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song for “Hotline Bling,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems.
Drake was infamously cut off during his 2019 speech while he criticized the Recording Academy, saying, "We play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual based sport. It's not the NBA where at the end of the year you're holding the trophy because you made the right decision or won the games.”
"During Drake's speech, there was a natural pause and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial," said Michael Samonte, a spokesperson from the PR firm Sunshine Sachs following the incident.
"However, the producers did speak with Drake following his speech and did offer him to come back on stage to finish whatever his thoughts were. But Drake said he was happy with what he said and didn't have anything to add."
In 2021, Drake, who had earned nods for Best Rap Album with Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” withdrew his nominations for the 2022 Grammys.
The OVO rapper, joined by The Weeknd, did not submit their albums Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM, respectively, for the 2023 ceremony.
Drake seemingly changed his tune last October when he submitted Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage. The album garnered four noms, including Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Rich Flex,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Spin Bout U.”
Instead of attending the award ceremony, Drake will be taking the stage tonight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida for the second night of his It’s All a Blur Tour - Big As the What? with J. Cole. The tour’s opening night had fans talking about Drake’s spinal column outfit and him saying he no longer sings his 2016 Rihanna collab, “Work.”