Pop Culture

Gayle King Confirms She's Staying at CBS Mornings: 'I'm All In'

Gayle King signed a new deal with CBS, shutting down speculation that she would leave CBS Mornings when her contract expires in May.

Gayle King attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Gayle King attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Beloved television fixture Gayle King will remain on the air at CBS Mornings.

On Wednesday, March 4, Variety reported that King will stay with CBS for the foreseeable future after she signed a new deal with the network. The news comes after Variety reported in October 2025 that King was expected to leave the show on the network after her contract was set to expire in May.

At the time of the initial report, sources familiar with the negotiations indicated that King was expected to leave the morning show and possibly remain with the company in a different capacity, such as under a production deal. Since then, discussions have expanded, according to people briefed on the talks, with possibilities including a special correspondent role or a final year as host among the options under consideration.

But on Wednesday, Wall Street Journal reported that King had signed a new deal. “Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” said King in a statement.

“CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings.’ As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

King has been a staple on CBS for over 13 years. During her time on the network, she’s interviewed several notable figures, including Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey — the latter of whom has been her best friend for decades.

“There is only one Gayle King,” said Bari Weiss, the editor in chief of CBS News, in a statement. “We’re so proud that she’ll continue to call CBS home. We’re thrilled to have her on in the morning—and equally excited to work with her on new, enterprising projects that bring her talents to new audiences.”

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