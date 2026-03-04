Gayle King Confirms She's Staying at CBS Mornings: 'I'm All In'

Beloved television fixture Gayle King will remain on the air at CBS Mornings.

On Wednesday, March 4, Variety reported that King will stay with CBS for the foreseeable future after she signed a new deal with the network. The news comes after Variety reported in October 2025 that King was expected to leave the show on the network after her contract was set to expire in May.

At the time of the initial report, sources familiar with the negotiations indicated that King was expected to leave the morning show and possibly remain with the company in a different capacity, such as under a production deal. Since then, discussions have expanded, according to people briefed on the talks, with possibilities including a special correspondent role or a final year as host among the options under consideration.

But on Wednesday, Wall Street Journal reported that King had signed a new deal. “Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” said King in a statement.

“CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings.’ As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”