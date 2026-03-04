Netflix Drops First Look at ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2, Reveals Premiere Date

The acclaimed series The Four Seasons is coming back for Season 2. And Netflix has just shared a first look.

Based on the 1981 film The Four Seasons, Netflix’s television adaptation — which premiered last year with eight episodes — follows a group of friends on a series of vacations over the course of a year.

Among these friends are three couples — Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani).

Over the course of the first season, Nick and Anne divorce, Kate and Jack confront difficulties in their relationships, and Danny and Claude deal with health problems. Following Nick and Anne’s split, Nick begins dating a dental hygienist named Ginny, who is significantly younger than him.

Unfortunately, at the end of the first season, Nick dies in a car crash, and Ginny is revealed to be pregnant with Nick’s baby. The cliffhanger sets up the second season to answer several questions. What will Ginny do about the baby? How will the group carry on without Nick?