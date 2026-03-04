Pop Culture

Netflix Drops First Look at ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2, Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix has set the Season 2 premiere date for 'The Four Seasons' and shared first-look photos of the group’s next vacation.

Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, with Colman Domingo return for a second season of 'The Four Seasons'
Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, with Colman Domingo return for a second season of 'The Four Seasons'
Netflix

The acclaimed series The Four Seasons is coming back for Season 2. And Netflix has just shared a first look.

Based on the 1981 film The Four Seasons, Netflix’s television adaptation — which premiered last year with eight episodes — follows a group of friends on a series of vacations over the course of a year.

Among these friends are three couples — Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani).

Over the course of the first season, Nick and Anne divorce, Kate and Jack confront difficulties in their relationships, and Danny and Claude deal with health problems. Following Nick and Anne’s split, Nick begins dating a dental hygienist named Ginny, who is significantly younger than him.

Unfortunately, at the end of the first season, Nick dies in a car crash, and Ginny is revealed to be pregnant with Nick’s baby. The cliffhanger sets up the second season to answer several questions. What will Ginny do about the baby? How will the group carry on without Nick?

The second season, which premieres on Thursday, May 28, picks up where Season 1 left off, and will follow the group on a new series of vacations.

In photos shared to Netflix’s official Instagram account, the friends are seen in a cabin, on the beach, and in the woods. Ginny is pictured hiking in the mountains with a visible baby bump. Meanwhile, Claude and Danny enjoy a laugh, following a bumpy first season, as Danny shows to be stubborn about his health problems.

Though neither a tagline nor plot have been shared for the new season, a caption on the Instagram teases “another trip with your best friends.” Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see where this eclectic group vacations this year.

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