A host of celebrities descended on Miami to have a maskless party in the middle of the pandemic.

According to TMZ, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Lil Pump, Lil Baby, and others attended a 150-person party that was held in the backyard of former reality TV star Lisa Hochstein and her plastic surgeon husband, Lenny Hochstein.

The private party and concert were held for Electric Feel Entertainment label founder, Austin Rosen. Electric Feel is an early-stage talent incubator that has been home to artists like Travis Scott, Post Malone, Rich the Kid, and others. In fact, one of Electric Feel's bubbling talents, 24kGoldn, was in attendance.

Guests were encouraged to wear masks when they weren't eating or drinking as well as practice social distancing but they didn't seem to heed the advice. Lisa Hochstein also told the New York Post that there was an "honor system" when it came to COVID-19, giving the impression that negative results weren't required to attend the party.

"We offered the backyard of our home to a friend that wanted to plan a last-minute get together. They were required to hire private security and cap the capacity at 150 people," Hochstein said before explaining that there were temperature checks.

Miami is one of the few cities—like Houston—that are going on with fewer restrictions. The lack of regulations has made the city a destination for people willing to risk their lives to pretend things are normal.