Anderson Cooper careened into a new year with the assistance of some uncontrollable laughter thanks to Snoop Dogg.

During CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast on Thursday, Cooper and Andy Cohen interviewed Snoop, spurring a discussion that included a marathon of inquiries regarding notable locations where the I Wanna Thank Me artist has enjoyed the uniquely multifaceted peace brought on by marijuana.

Cohen got a nearly-equally giggly Snoop to reveal whether he had gotten high at a number of locales including (but certainly not limited to) the White House, the CNN building in Hollywood, an NFL game, the Oscars, and the DMV. As for the latter, Snoop said that would indeed be "a no-no."

For whatever reason, this extended weed-centered discourse had Cooper visibly and audibly losing his shit on live TV. The general public, meanwhile, also got in on the losing of the shit:

Back in December, Too Short teased a possible collaborative project with Snoop, Ice Cube, and E-40.

Speaking with the Breakfast Club team, Short said they're "an LLC" and "not a super-group."

Snoop also has a new solo album on the horizon, tentatively titled Take It From a G. The album was announced with an Instagram-shared teaser video, at the end of which a December release window was announced. Given that it's now January, fans can likely expect the new album to arrive very soon.