Anderson Cooper

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Lady Gaga
Pop Culture

Prompt Asking X Users to Name a Celebrity Who Gagged an Interviewer Goes Viral

Users responded with clips of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and more.

tara mahadevan296 days ago
Adele with wavy blonde hair, wearing a striped blazer, smiling at an event with people in the background.
Music

Adele's Claim That $7 Million House Was 'Haunted' Has Deterred Buyers, Owner Says

The current owner claims he hasn't been able to sell the property due to the singer's comments.

tara mahadevan561 days ago
Diplo attends Sinan's Art Basel Party 2024 on Hibiscus Island.
Pop Culture

Diplo Admits to Tripping on LSD During CNN's New Year's Eve Special

The DJ and producer appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Joe Price583 days ago
Anderson Cooper
Life

Video Shows Anderson Cooper Hit by Debris During Hurricane Milton Coverage: ‘That Wasn’t Good’

The CNN anchor reported live on the scene from Siesta Keys, Florida.

tara mahadevan666 days ago
LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 12: Dua Lipa performs on the NOS stage during day 2 of NOS Alive Festival 2024 on July 12, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Music

Dua Lipa Responds to Criticism About Her Lyrics Not Being Personal: 'I Just Naturally Hold Back'

On '60 Minutes,' the British pop singer explained why she opts not to reveal her "private life" through music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams690 days ago
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portrait by Jean-Andre Antoine
Style

Street Photographer Jean-Andre Antoine Recounts His Portraits of A$AP Ferg, Spike Lee, and More

Ahead of his show opening at Fotografiska, the Harlem-born photographer looks back on his most memorable moments capturing the essence of New York—its people.

Zito Madu731 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Anderson Cooper Giggle Uncontrollably After John Mayer Calls From Cat Cafe on New Year’s

The singer phoned in while Cooper and Andy Cohen were hosting CNN's 'New Year’s Eve Times Square' broadcast.

tara mahadevan949 days ago
Prince Harry in a screenshot from his interview on '60 Minutes'
Life

Prince Harry Says Royal Family Has Made No Attempt to Reconcile

In a clip from an interview on '60 Minutes,' Prince Harry said that he still wants his family in his life, despite no attempt to reconcile on their part.

Joe Price1313 days ago
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper host CNN's New Year's Eve coverage at Times Square.
Life

CNN Reportedly Not Allowing Anchors to Drink on New Year's Eve

CEO and chairman Chris Licht told employees he's looking to maintain "respectability" by preventing anchors from drinking while covering New Year's Eve.

Jose Martinez1359 days ago
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b-gates
Life

Bill Gates Admits Spending Time With Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Huge Mistake'

Bill Gates, whose high-profile divorce was finalized this week, gave a somewhat candid interview in which he addressed a number of Epstein reports.

Trace William Cowen1828 days ago
obama
Life

Obama Talks ‘Dangers of Cancel Culture’ in New Interview

Obama joined CNN's Anderson Cooper for an extended sit-down during which the former POTUS also discussed the fatal Capitol riot and much more.

Trace William Cowen1886 days ago
andy cooper
Life

Former QAnon Follower Tells Anderson Cooper 'I Apologize for Thinking That You Ate Babies'

A former QAnon supporter apologized to Anderson Cooper on CNN for previously believing a ridiculous conspiracy theory claiming the anchor ate babies.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2013 days ago
sd
Music

Snoop Dogg Had Anderson Cooper Absolutely Losing It While Talking Weed on CNN's NYE Special

During the giggle-filled moment, Andy Cohen asked Snoop to reveal a number of locations where he's gotten high. Anderson subsequently lost it.

Trace William Cowen2044 days ago
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman
Life

Las Vegas Mayor Clashes With Anderson Cooper During Trainwreck Interview on COVID-19

Mayor Carolyn Goodman caught heat Wednesday after reiterating her calls to reopen Sin City amid the global health crisis.

Joshua Espinoza2298 days ago
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Pete Buttigieg and Anderson Cooper react as protestors display banners.
Life

Beto O’Rourke Vows to Hold Trans Women of Color Town Hall Amid Activist's Remarks

"Let me tell you something, black trans women are dying, our lives matter!"

Jose Martinez2491 days ago
"Bitcoin pizza guy," Laszlo Hanyecz
Life

Man Who Spent the Equivalent of $800 Million in Bitcoin on 2 Papa John's Pizzas Gives First Televised Interview

In 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz flipped 10,000 BTC for some Papa John's pies.

Xavier Hamilton2636 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Trump Claims He Was 'Ladies Man' at School, Biographer Says He Went to All-Male School

Plus, Trump once called himself "greatest baseball player in New York state."

juliarp3030 days ago

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