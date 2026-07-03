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The search for Brian Laundrie has dominated headlines as of late, with a potential break coming this week after the discovery of human remains.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Joe Rogan Wonders If People Should Get Vaxxed, Then Contract COVID by Hanging Out With a ‘Bunch of Dirty People’
In a somewhat tense and ultimately futile three-hour interview on the comedian's podcast, Dr. Sanjay Gupta attempted to sway Rogan to get vaccinated.Trace William Cowen
Latosha Clemons, a former deputy fire chief of Boynton Beach, is accusing the city of defamation and negligence after her image was altered.Brenton Blanchet
Among other things, recent education data shows that men are overwhelmingly responsible for the latest downturn in college enrollment nationwide.Trace William Cowen