Bardi Gang is ready for Cardi B to give Kulture a new brother or sister. In fact, they are so invested that they confused a sexy picture with a pregnancy announcement.

On Tuesday, Cardi posted a pic of Offset's hand grabbing her butt. Although the caption made it clear this was a cute couple post, Cardi's fans mistook her rear for her stomach which instantly sparked pregnancy rumors.

After accidentally creating a pregnancy scare, Cardi let it be known that she was merely on a "sexy mission" that failed.

"Not me posting a picture on IG of Set grabbing my ass cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly 😒😒😒😒....Sexy mission fail," the rapper tweeted.