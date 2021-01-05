Once again rappers have to explain to people that they're not parenting their fans' children.

On Monday, Cardi B explained to a Twitter user that she doesn't make music for children. Also, she gets paid to create hits, not take care of other people's kids.

"Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults," Cardi said to the user. "Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I’m [sic] a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

Cardi's comments come after video surfaced of her playing her smash single "WAP" on Instagram Live. In the midst of her playing the song, Cardi and Offset's daughter Kulture wandered into the room. The sight of Kulture prompted Cardi to immediately turn off the music.

After that video went viral, various critics claimed that Cardi is shielding her daughter from music that might influence other little girls. The former stripper went on to explain her work is purely for entertainment and it's possible to be a "very sexual person" as well as a good mother.

"There’s moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No," the rapper said. "Stop makin this a debate. Its pretty much common sense."