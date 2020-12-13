Offset is backing up his wife Cardi B and her hit record “WAP” in response to recent criticism from Snoop Dogg, who suggested the song featuring Megan Thee Stallion is too vulgar.

“Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him," Snoop told Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez during a recent interview. "To me, it's like, it's too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's like your pride and possession. That's your jewel of the Nile. That's what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

Following Snoop’s comments, TMZ approached Offset to get his thoughts. The Migos rapper quickly supported his wife's work, politely suggesting that his elder stay out of women’s business.

“I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told TMZ. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”

Offset came through with receipts, citing the song’s mainstream success as one reason to dismiss the Doggystyle rapper’s criticism.

“It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record,” he said. “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months...it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”

He continues by emphasizing the need to support women in the industry.

“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said, referring to male artists. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”

The Atlanta rapper did make it clear that his support for Cardi and her music wasn't him taking shots at the West Coast vet. “I don’t want to seem like I’m dissing at Snoop,” he clarified. “At the same time I say all men should stay outta women business.” Period.