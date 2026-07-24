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Rick Ross appears on The Breakfast Club
Music

Rick Ross Addresses Leaving ‘85 South Comedy Show,’ Shares Graphic Response to If Anyone’s Faked Orgasm With Him

After unexpectedly walking off set during his '85 South Comedy Show' interview in December, Rick Ross shared an explanation on the 'Breakfast Club.'

Brenton Blanchet1553 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during the '7220' Tour at YouTube Theater
Music

Video Shows Lil Durk’s Reaction to Woman Peeing on Herself at His Show

During a recent concert as part of his 7220 Tour, Lil Durk briefly stopped the show after it came to his attention that a woman in the crowd had wet herself.

Joe Price1562 days ago
cardi inauguration
Music

Cardi B Jokes About Why She Didn't Bless Biden's Inauguration With a “WAP” Performance

Cardi B took to Twitter to reveal the absolutely factual reason she didn't perform her Megan Thee Stallion-featuring "WAP" at Biden's inauguration.

tara mahadevan2012 days ago
Offset and Cardi B attend Offset Birthday Celebration
Music

Cardi B Explains Why She Doesn’t Let Kulture Listen to “WAP” After Critics Target Her

Cardi B explained to a Twitter user that she doesn't make music for children—and that she gets paid to make music, not parent her fans' kids.

Xavier Hamilton2028 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B on Not Wanting to Give People Like Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’

Cardi B has had plenty of run-ins with conservative pundits in 2020, largely thanks to "WAP," but she's not letting it bother her in the long run.

Joe Price2061 days ago
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Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Gets a Disney-Themed Parody Tribute

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's No. 1 hit "WAP" soundtracks a new Disney compilation video that features beloved movie characters old and new.

Trace William Cowen2127 days ago
wap
Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Give Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at "WAP" in New Video

The nine-minute video includes footage of rehearsals, giant snakes, an Offset visit, and more. "WAP" is currently holding at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Trace William Cowen2145 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Shares Why She Didn't Like Recording Clean Version of "WAP"

Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion recorded an edited version of their No. 1 hit "WAP," and if the content of the lyrics didn't make it clear, it wasn't easy.

Joe Price2159 days ago
cardi
Music

Cardi Responds to Carole Baskin Speculating About Animal Abuse on "WAP" Set: 'Girl You Killed Your Goddamn Husband'

In a new interview, Cardi B couldn't be especially troubled to engage with 'Tiger King' subject Carol Baskin speculating about animal cruelty on the "WAP" set.

Jordan Rose2172 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream Wet's Debut Album, 'Don't You'

It's finally here.

jessielmorris3831 days ago
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Music

Watch Wet Make Their Late Night Debut With an Incredible Performance of "Weak" on 'The Tonight Show'

Wet debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the Brooklyn-based trio stunned with a performance of  "Weak." Their album comes out later this month.

jessielmorris3838 days ago
Music

20 Artists to Watch Out for in 2016

Put these hopefuls on your radar this year.

Justin Charity3852 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Wet Goes Deep With Their New Song, "All the Ways"

Their debut album 'Don't You?' drops Jan. 29.

jessielmorris3853 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Wet Keeps Things Emotional With Three New Remixes of "It's All in Vain"

Wet's long-awaited debut album drops next month.

jessielmorris3876 days ago

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