Spotify has released its annual year in review "Wrapped" figures for 2020.

The list features categories for the most streamed artists, songs, albums, and more on the platform. Spotify's most streamed global artists for the year were Bad Bunny, Drake, J. Balvin, the late Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd while the most streamed female artists globally were Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey.

The biggest song on the platform for 2020 was The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." In the United States, the most streamed song was Roddy Ricch's hit "The Box." The most streamed album stateside was Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die. Globally, Bad Bunny's ​YHLQMDLG took the top spot for the most streamed album.

Spotify also noted, perhaps unsurprisingly, a 1400% increase in playlists made for working from home. Speaking of playlists, 65 million of them had either "BLM" or "Black Lives Matter" in their title.

Check out all of Spotify's "Wrapped" figures for 2020 below.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

1. Juice WRLD

2. Drake

3. Lil Uzi Vert

4. Post Malone

5. Taylor Swift

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Taylor Swift

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Halsey

5. Megan Thee Stallion

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

1. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

2. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

3. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

4. “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

5. “Life Is Good (feat Drake)” by Drake, Future

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

1. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

2. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. After Hours, The Weeknd

5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

1. NPR News Now

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

3. The Daily

4. Call Her Daddy

5. The Michelle Obama Podcast

U.S. Most Popular Podcast Genres

1. Comedy

2. Society & Culture

3. Lifestyle & Health

4. News

5. Education



Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J. Balvin

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Billie Eilish

2. Taylor Swift

3. Ariana Grande

4. Dua Lipa

5. Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

2. After Hours, The Weeknd

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. Fine Line, Harry Styles

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

2. “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

3. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

4. “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN

5. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

1. Society & Culture

2. Comedy

3. Lifestyle & Health

4. Arts & Entertainment

5. Education