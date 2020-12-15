Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison.

The 29-year-old born Chad Marshall had been incarcerated since 2016. Per a spokesperson from NYS DOCCS, an Aug. 11, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole saw Rebel receive an open date release from Collins Correctional Facility, with the earliest date being Dec. 15. The rest of his sentence will be carried out under community supervision.

Rowdy, Bobby Shmurda, and their fellow GS9 affiliates were initially arrested in 2014 for a variety of charges, including conspiracy, murder, drugs, and weapons possession. Back in September 2016, Rebel and Shmurda ultimately took a plea deal, pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon charges. With a sentence of seven years and two years served, both of them were eligible to be released this year.

Bobby has been less lucky than Rowdy. In September it was revealed he was denied parole and will have to remain in prison until Dec. 11, 2021. It seems the judicial system didn’t believe he has been completely rehabilitated due to his behavior, reportedly racking up over 10 violations for alleged drug possession, fighting, having a weapon, and other offenses. This very well could have prevented the rapper from being released since good behavior is heavily taken into account by the parole board. Shmurda is now serving his maximum seven-year sentence.

Even though Rowdy was in prison, he still guested on the Pop Smoke's song “Make It Rain” via collect call. The track appeared on the late Pop's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.