Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Bobby Shmurda has been denied parole and will remain in jail until 2021.

It seems like the judicial system isn't convinced Shmurda has been fully rehabilitated as it was revealed that Bobby will have to serve his maximum seven-year sentence.

"Following his Sept. 15, 2020, interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021," a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision tells Complex.

Throughout his time in jail, Bobby has reportedly racked up more than ten violations for drug possession, fighting, having a weapon, and other offenses. This could've been factors that impeded the rapper's release since good behavior is heavily considered by the parole board.

Bobby's latest parole hearing was initially set for mid-August before it was delayed a month. Leading up to this hearing, there were high hopes that Shmurda would be released. The rapper's mother celebrated his birthday by proclaiming this would be the last birthday he had to celebrate behind bars. Also, several of the rapper's affiliates alluded to his possible release.

After captivating the world, Bobby and his fellow GS9 affiliates were arrested in 2014. In Sept. 2016, Bobby plead guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon charges and was sentenced to seven to seven years in prison. With time served, this would make Bobby eligible for release this year. But, it appears like he will have to serve his full sentence with the possibility of being released in Dec. 2021.