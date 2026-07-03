Featured
Lil Uzi Vert’s Scott Pilgrim chain for JT, Bobby Shmurda's GS9 chain, and Quavo's Migos chain are some of April's biggest celebrity jewelry purchasesLei Takanashi
The Brooklyn representative talks about getting into rapping, GS9, and more.edwinortiz
'True Blue' Air Jordan 3? 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4? Here are all the rumored and confirmed 2026 release dates.Victor Deng
Sneakers
'81 Points' Nike Kobe 1, Action Bronson x New Balance 1890, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week
The '81 Points' Nike Kobe 1 headlines this week's best releases.Victor Deng