GS9

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Rowdy Rebel as a guest on DJ Akademiks' 'Off the Record' podcast.
Music

Rowdy Rebel Says He Knew 6ix9ine Would 'Rat': 'P*ssy Had a Great Run'

On the latest episode of DJ Akademiks’ 'Off the Record' podcast, Rowdy Rebel has said he “knew” 6ix9ine would cooperate with authorities but GS9 never would.

Joe Price1564 days ago
Bobby Shmurda Performing at Powerhouse
Music

Bobby Shmurda Responds to 'Zesty' Videos in DJ Akademiks Interview

In a new interview with DJ Akademiks, Bobby Shmurda responds to fans and followers who are saying he's twerking in a clip from an unreleased music video.

tara mahadevan1705 days ago
Bobby Shmurda 2021
Style

Bobby Shmurda Shows Off New Chain

Bobby Shmurda debuted a new chain on Instagram. The custom jewelry, featuring the iced-out “GS9” emblem, was created by New York City's Benny the Jeweler.

Brad Callas1912 days ago
Bobby Shmurda
Style

Bobby Shmurda Receives Glow-in-the-Dark Chain From Rowdy Rebel

The GS9 rapper showed off the extravagant piece, created by Eric the Jeweler, via Instagram on Saturday, just days after he was released from prison.

Joshua Espinoza1965 days ago
shmurda interview
Music

Bobby Shmurda Speaks on When He Decided to Take Career Seriously While Behind Bars in First Post-Prison Interview

In his first post-prison interview, Bobby Shmurda shared the moment he first took his career seriously, the conversations he had with Nipsey Hussle, and more.

tara mahadevan1967 days ago
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Music

Bobby Shmurda's Mom Shares Rapper's Plans Once He's Released From Prison

Shmurda’s mother, Leslie Pollard, assured fans that once he finds a balance then her son will be spending almost all of his time in the studio.

Xavier Hamilton1970 days ago
rowdy flex
Music

Funkmaster Flex Previews Rowdy Rebel's "First Day Out" Freestyle

Following his prison release, Rowdy Rebel linked with Funk Flex to debut a new track and to spit a First Day Out freestyle, which Flex has since previewed.

tara mahadevan2034 days ago
rowdy rebel reax
Music

Fans Celebrate Rowdy Rebel Getting Out of Prison

The internet rejoices after hearing that Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison after serving a total of six years for a variety of charges.

tara mahadevan2039 days ago
Rowdy Rebel
Music

Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison

Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison after pleading guilty to a variety of charges in 2016. Fellow GS9 member Bobby Shmurda remains behind bars.

tara mahadevan2039 days ago
This is a photo on Bobby Shmurda.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole

Bobby Shmurda plead guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon charges in 2016 and was sentenced to 6-7 years in prison.

Xavier Hamilton2124 days ago
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Pop Smoke attends Lil Uzi Vert's 25th Birthday
Music

Pop Smoke Reportedly Refused to Snitch on Crip Gang Members Prior to His Death

Sources claim that the New York Police Department unsuccessfully tried to get Pop Smoke to snitch on several Brooklyn gangs on multiple occasions.

Xavier Hamilton2174 days ago
bobby mixtape
Music

Fivio Foreign Says Bobby Shmurda Will Release Mixtape From Prison: 'Two Weeks He Got Some Fire'

Shmurda was sentenced on weapons and conspiracy charges back in 2016.

tara mahadevan2365 days ago
Bobby Shmurda
Music

Bobby Shmurda's Mother Says He'll Be Released by November 2020

Shmurda's mother, Leslie Pollard, has finally given as an indication as to when he'll be free.

Joe Price2843 days ago

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