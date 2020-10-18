Bobby Shmurda was denied parole in September, and court documents from his parole hearing now disclose the reasons why.

TMZ reports that board members denied the rapper’s release after referring to the fact that he’s had “multiple” violations in jail, such as allegedly having a shank, fighting, and drug possession.

Shmurda sees his situation differently with transcripts revealing that he made his own case to be freed. He said he doesn’t have impulsive behavior anymore, considers others in his decision-making, and walks away from bad situations when they occur. After telling the parole board that he wants to resume his music career when he’s released and become involved in outreach programs with troubled youth, he also said that he now sees himself as a “leader” rather than a follower. Additionally, he wants to get a high school G.E.D. when he gets out.

Shmurda explained that he got into trouble when he was a kid because he thought others would look at him like he’s a punk if he didn’t fight. However, he’s different now, he reasoned, and believes he's matured away from beefing with people.

Unfortunately, it appears the judicial system doesn't believe Shmurda has been fully rehabilitated; He will have to serve his entire seven-year sentence, which means he won’t be released until December 11, 2021.

"Following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021," a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex in September.