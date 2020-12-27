Though they've yet to confirm their relationship status, it seems pretty clear that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are more than just friends.

As pointed out by several outlets, the rumored couple was spotted holding hands this week in RiRi's home country of Barbados. Rocky reportedly landed on the island Wednesday, and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with Rihanna and her loved ones.

"Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday," a source told People magazine. "ASAP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."

Photos of Rihanna and ASAP show them engaging in mild PDA as they headed to a Catamaran sunset cruise; which, you have to admit, sounds pretty romantic.

Rumors of a Rihanna and Rocky romance have been swirling for years, but began surging over the last month after they were seen together multiple times in New York City. Insiders claim the two have always had a flirtatious relationship, but chose to finally make things official over the summer.

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told People magazine earlier this month. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it ... They've always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. they both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up ... Rihanna seems very happy dating ASAP."