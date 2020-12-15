Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden got into the holiday spirit on Monday night with a Christmas remix of “Savage.”

In a set that was named Santa’s Twerkshop, Meg was outfitted in all red, while Corden dressed as Santa. The pair swapped all the original “Savage” lyrics for a Christmas theme, complete with references to mall Santas, Rudolph, eggnog, mistletoe, and more. For the chorus, Meg and Corden switch it up: “I’m a Santa/Jolly, happy, merry/Face is plump and hairy/Sack of gifts I carry.” Corden also acts out a scene where, as Santa, he enters someone’s house; when the homeowner wakes up to find him, she tries to call the police.

The “Savage Santa” remix follows Meg’s performances of “Body” and “Savage” from last week on Corden’s Late Late Show. She also discussed telling her grandmother about her Grammy nominations, her love for horror films, and how she became interested in making music.

This new version of “Savage” follows Meg’s remix with Beyoncé, which arrived in April and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in late May. The remix appeared on Meg’s debut album Good News, which also boasted features from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Big Sean, and more.

Watch the video for “Savage Santa” at the top.