The latest update to the Hot 100 singles chart has been made public.

Megan Thee Stallion's Beyoncé-assisted "Savage" is now the No. 1 song in the country, bagging the second Hot 100 No. 1 for 300 Entertainment. Elsewhere, Doja Cat's "Say So" comes in at No. 2 ahead of tracks by The Weeknd ("Blinding Lights" at No. 3), DaBaby with Roddy Ricch ("Rockstar" at No. 4), and Drake ("Toosie Slide" at No. 5).

The new Hot 100 ranking follows one of the most heated charts weeks in modern history which saw 6ix9ine's "Gooba" ultimately debuting at No. 3 behind "Say So" and "Stuck With U," the latter of which was released the same day as the first post-prison 6ix9ine single.

Megan's "Savage" remix, meanwhile, previously hit No. 2 behind "Say So" on the chart dated May 16. Addressing the historic charts feat on IG, Megan promised to fans she would "keep working hard and getting better every time." She also expressed gratitude for the fans who have grown with her as her star status has ascended.

Addressing the song's new status as No. 1, Megan said "hotties and the hive did dat."

And in an IG post, she thanked fans again, adding that "this is our first but it damn sure won't be our last."

"Savage" also hits the top spot on the latest update to the Digital Song Sales chart, with a 55 percent jump to 30,000 downloads. On the Streaming Songs chart, the track holds steady at No. 2 with 30.5 million streams in the U.S. And on the Radio Songs ranking, "Savage" lands at No. 8 with 53.7 million audience impressions.