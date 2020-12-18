It looks like Atlanta rapper Sukihana has become the first to respond to CupcakKe’s record “How to Rob (Remix),” which the Chicago native released on Wednesday.

Suki fired back the following day with “Rob Who,” and now, CupcakKe has already readied her response with “The Gag Is.” On the latest song, CupcakKe slams Suki: “You got a whole man with an OnlyFans / Bitch, that don’t add up,” CupcakKe raps, terrorizing Suki about everything from surgery to her lyrics, and her children.

“You spoke on my mother . So I spoke on yo kids - family is family FUCK THEM BASTARDS,” CupcakKe Tweeted on Friday, the same day she released “The Gag Is.”

Sukihana also took to Twitter following the release of “Rob Who,” where she tried to make light of the situation, writing, “Well I’m playing too. it’s rap right?” in response to a fan.

Suki also tweeted, “And that’s how you clear a bitch.”

Once co-signed by Cardi B, Suki released her debut project Wolf Pussy in September. She also recently received her second endorsement in the way of a feature on Rico Nasty’s “Smack a Bitch (Remix),” which appeared on Rico’s debut album, Nightmare Vacation.

On the original diss record, “How to Rob (Remix),” CupcakKe took aim at a number of rap's heavy hitters, including Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lizzo, Migos, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Chief Keef, City Girls, and more.