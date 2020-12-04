For longtime Rico Nasty fans, today is a global holiday of sorts thanks to the release of the genreless artist's debut studio album Nightmare Vacation.

As Nasty explained during a recent in-depth chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, much of this album was written and recorded during a time in her life where her personal confidence wasn't dialed up to its usual level of 10. She attributed this to both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and "growing up," though the ultimate result was a fresh sense of pride in the self.

"That's why I named it Nightmare Vacation because all the shit that I was scared of at one point, scared to do and scared to say, it just became my second nature," Nasty told Lowe. "I want to say that shit. I don't care if I hurt somebody's feelings. I'm going to wear it. I don't care if I get dirty looks … Nightmare Vacation is really just about being yourself, your truest self, going through things that people tell you you can't get out of and getting out of them, coming out a rockstar."

The album touches on virtually every aspect of what makes Rico Nasty such a compelling artist, building its sonic peaks across a wide range of production from 100 gecs, Kenny Beats, Take a Daytrip, and more.

"I heard about 100 gecs from my A&R," Nasty told Lowe of her introduction to the acclaimed brand of pop made possible by the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les. "I'm always asking him to put me on to weird sounding shit. I was looking for something. I like ear orgasms."

Stream Nightmare Vacation, featuring appearances by Gucci Mane and more, below via Spotify.

Moments before the album dropped, Nasty hosted a live YouTube event dubbed Sometimes You Have to Tell People to Shut the F*ck Up.