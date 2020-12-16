In a nod to 50 Cent's 1999 debut single "How to Rob," Chicago rapper CupcakKe has called out more than 20 rappers.

"It's all motherfuckin' love, don't take shit personal," she opens the new song, which runs for less than two minutes but says a lot. The list of artists CupcakKe calls out features Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby, 6ix9ine, Lizzo, Migos (and Offset individually), Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, Young M.A., Doja Cat, Sukihana, Lil Durk, City Girls, Lil Kim, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Mulatto, Flo Milli, Sada Baby, and DreamDoll. What's most impressive is that she also imitates numerous flows throughout the track, including Megan and Flo Milli.

"Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too Short?" she raps on "How to Rob (Remix)," offering up a playful diss for another rapper on almost every new line. "You know it ain't shit to catch Lil Baby, all I gotta do is have one, two hoes on deck," she continues, presumably referring to the recent drama surrounding Lil Baby and adult film star Ms. London. "Runnin' through your party just so I can find Cardi, like, 'Bitch, I'm finna give you your old teeth back."

CupcakKe's latest has already garnered some criticism, particularly for the portion of the song in which she references Megan Thee Stallion. "Run up on Megan like, 'Give me your funds' and you can't even run 'cause you just got shot," she raps.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, CupcakKe wanted to make it clear it's all love. "I think it's a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it's just use to the mediocre," she wrote. "Understand it's not male rappers complaining it's female rappers. Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it's all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don't be sensitive."

Listen to "How to Rob (Remix)" above and catch some reactions below.