Cupcakke

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cupcakke sukihana
Music

CupcakKe Comes for Sukihana on New Diss Track 'The Gag Is'

CupcakKe and Sukihana's feud has escalated, with the Chicago rapper releasing "The Gag Is" in response to Sukihana's record "Rob Who."

tara mahadevan2037 days ago
cupcakke
Music

CupcakKe Takes Aim at Over 20 Rappers on "How to Rob (Remix)"

In a nod to 50 Cent's 1999 debut single "How to Rob," Chicago rapper CupcakKe has targeted more than 20 popular rappers, noting that "it's all love."

Joe Price2040 days ago
cupcakke
Music

CupcakKe Is Back With New Single "Lawd Jesus"

The return single is produced by Fantom.

Trace William Cowen2325 days ago
cupcakke
Music

CupcakKe Turns Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Into Catchy Sex Anthem

"Old Town Road" gets the coveted CupcakKe co-sign.

Trace William Cowen2648 days ago
cupcakke
Music

CupcakKe Reportedly Taken to Hospital After Tweet About Suicide (UPDATE)

CupcakKe shared a concerning tweet Monday night that reportedly prompted a wellness check from Chicago authorities.

Trace William Cowen2748 days ago
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iggy azalea
Music

Iggy Azalea Cancels North American Tour

Iggy Azalea's first North American tour since 2015 has been canceled.

Alex Galbraith2840 days ago
cupcakke
Music

CupcakKe No Longer Going on Tour With Iggy Azalea

CupcakKe will no longer be hitting the road with Iggy Azalea later this month. Instead, a new solo tour will be announced soon.

Trace William Cowen2845 days ago
CupcakKe
Music

Chicago Rapper CupcakKe Shares New Project 'Ephorize'

The rising rapper continues to flaunt her versatility with her impressive follow-up to last year's 'Queen Elizabitch.'

Joe Price3116 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Stream Charli XCX’s ‘Pop 2’ f/ Cupcakke, Tove Lo, and Carly Rae Jepsen

Here's Charli XCX's second mixtape of 2017.

NoraGrayceOrosz3136 days ago

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