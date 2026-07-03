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The best new music includes new songs from City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, 6lack, and more.Jessica Mckinney
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Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX, and More Send Support to CupcakKe After Suicidal Messages and Hospitalization
CupcakKe tweeted and posted on Instagram on Monday night that she wanted to commit suicide. Thankfully, she's safe.tara mahadevan
Only one rapper on Twitter has the bio "GOING TO SUCK 2017 DICKS IN 2017," and that rapper is Cupcakke.NoraGrayceOrosz
CupcakKe talks growing up in Chicago, transitioning from poetry to rapping, and getting freaky on wax.OrNah