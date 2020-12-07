With unemployment benefits about to expire and nary a stimulus check in sight, people didn't take too kindly when Cardi B asked her Twitter followers if she should buy an $88,000 purse on Sunday night.

People quickly pounced on Cardi's tweet, some sending their Cash App account names and others reminding her that we're in the middle of a pandemic, as many are struggling to pay rent or keep their job this holiday season as COVID-19 cases increase.

In response to the criticism, the Bronx rapper offered to match donations to charities if people shared their receipts. "I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation," she tweeted. "Lets match energy."

Cardi and her Bardi gang also defended the tweet, making sure to point out that he has already donated millions of her earnings this year. "I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year," she tweeted. "What have you donated ?"

Cardi later apologized for the tweet, while criticizing Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?!" she wrote. "I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf."

As for the purse? Sounds like Cardi is still considering it.