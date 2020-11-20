After weeks of anticipation, opponent switches, and enough snow-related jokes to go around, the day has finally arrived. Gucci Mane and Jeezy are facing off in a hit-for-hit battle on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Verzuz stage that has now hosted the likes of Nelly and Ludacris, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, and now these two Atlanta legends.

To top it all off, the two rappers will reportedly be facing off in ATL's Magic City.

But the road to this battle was a complicated one. Before Gucci was locked in to battle Jeezy, his original opponent was meant to be T.I. when the battle was initially announced nearly a month ago. For reasons still unknown, T.I. opted out of the event last week and was surprisingly replaced by Guwop.

Of course, the elephant in the Verzuz room is the longstanding beef that Jeezy and Gucci have had that now spans over several years stemming from multiple different altercations, but it looks as though they've buried the hatchet in the spirit of sharing a legendary night of music together. Despite that, Gucci will be Gucci and has still been slyly throwing jabs and memes Jeezy's way leading up to the battle. He even shared a video of himself running down a hill like he was training for a boxing match, and warned Jeezy to come correct with his fit or else he's not participating anymore.

Gucci also released his Jeezy diss track "Truth" to streaming services shortly before the battle took place.

Regardless of memes and past beef, this battle marks an important stepping stone in rebuilding the bridge between both iconic Atlanta artists. Plus, after the show is the after-party that both Jeezy and Gucci will be hosting at Compound ATL, hopefully following CDC guidelines.

Watch Gucci Mane and Jeezy go hit-for-hit in their Verzuz battle right now over on Apple Music, IG, or below.