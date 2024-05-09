Olivia Rodrigo Plans to Change Lyric After Fan’s ‘Butterwings’ Typo Tattoo

Olivia Rodrigo made a lyric-changing promise to one of her fans after they got a misspelled tattoo dedicated to one of her songs.
Last month, one of Rodrigo's 'Livies,' 20-year-old, Grace Flemming, posted a TikTok after trying getting lyrics from the singer's Sour track “Hope Ur OK” tattooed on her waist. However, instead of the correct line, "Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," Flemming's tattoo artist mistakenly put "butterwings."
“I’m literally crying over my nails right now,” Flemming says in the TikTok, while the caption reads, "olivia pls change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better."
While Flemming could have been joking about Rodrigo changing the "Hope Ur OK" lyrics, the Guts artist didn't take the request lightly. Rodrigo stumbled across the clip on Monday (May 6), where she responded on Threads, writing, "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS."
Regardless of whether Rodrigo makes good on her promise or not, Flemming's grown comfortable with the ink, but also told TODAY that she's undecided on having it fixed. "Not changing it definitely makes it more unique and special. I kind of want to keep it, but also want to get the right lyrics. Maybe I’ll keep this one, and get the right lyrics somewhere else," Flemming told the outlet.
However, it's likely that Rodrigo will give a "butterwings" update to "Hope Ur OK," as the singer has shown up for her fans before, recently supplying her St. Louis concert attendees with free contraceptives in March.