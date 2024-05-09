Olivia Rodrigo Plans to Change Lyric After Fan’s ‘Butterwings’ Typo Tattoo

Olivia Rodrigo made a lyric-changing promise to one of her fans after they got a misspelled tattoo dedicated to one of her songs.

Last month, one of Rodrigo's 'Livies,' 20-year-old, Grace Flemming, posted a TikTok after trying getting lyrics from the singer's Sour track “Hope Ur OK” tattooed on her waist. However, instead of the correct line, "Address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," Flemming's tattoo artist mistakenly put "butterwings."

“I’m literally crying over my nails right now,” Flemming says in the TikTok, while the caption reads, "olivia pls change the lyrics officially or sumn to make me feel better."