Tonight's the night. 2 Chainz and Rick Ross are stepping into the Verzuz ring, where they will battle it out in the special "High Rollers" edition. And you already know this showdown will be one for the books.

The hip-hop heavy-weights have delivered some of the most infectious hooks in the game, not only as featured acts but also solo artists. 2 Chainz has blessed us with hits like "No Lie," "It’s a Vibe,"I’m Different,"Birthday Song," and "I Luv Dem Strippers"; while Rozay has given us "Hustlin," "Aston Martin Music," "Stay Schemin," and "The Devil Is a Lie."

You can watch the 2 Chainz vs Rick Ross Verzuz battle now on Apple Music, Apple TV, or on Verzuz's official Instagram page.

Following the stream, Rick Ross will host a virtual afterparty on the Instagram of Luc Belaire, a sparking wine brand he endorses. Rozay told fans he would play some exclusives during the afterparty stream and said he may share an unreleased Kanye West collaboration.