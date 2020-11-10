Travis Scott put a smile on the face of a young fan who had just beat cancer for a second time by giving him one of his rare McDonald's action figures.

According to his GoFundMe page, Jonah DeToro had successfully overcame a brain tumor in 2019, only to discover that even more aggressive tumors had spread throughout his brain and spine. DeToro stayed at the Children's Hospital in Wisconsin for, at least, a month to undergo additional chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

During his hospital stay, DeToro posted a photo of himself on his birthday eating the Travis Scott meal from McDonald's.

Travis caught wind of the post, and wanted to do something special for DeToro.

DeToro revealed Monday that he had beaten cancer for a second time.

Shortly after that, DeToro posted a photo with his "victory trophy," the Travis Scott McDonald's figurine.

Someone is currently trying to resell one of these Cactus Jack figurines on StockX with an asking price of $55,000. The highest bid, however, currently stands at $4,050.