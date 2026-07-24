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Roger Sweet wearing glasses and a striped shirt smiles, with a straw hat on. A butterfly decorates the curtain behind him.
Pop Culture

'He-Man' Co-Creator Roger Sweet Dies at 91 After Battle With Dementia

The legendary toy designer behind Masters of the Universe leaves a lasting legacy.

Mark Elibert87 days ago
(L-R) Lizzo and Sexyy Red.
Music

Lizzo Turns Coachella Into 'Hoechella' With Sexyy Red and a Life-Size Labubu

The four-time Grammy winner joined Big Sexyy during her set on opening day of the California festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams105 days ago
Popmart
Style

Labubu Celebrates 2026 FIFA World Cup With Exclusive Collection

The series features the worldwide sensation paying homage to the professional soccer championship.

Jaelani Turner-Williams119 days ago
A Labubu plush toy with a Hello Kitty hat and red overalls, holding a small Hello Kitty figure. Backgrounds are colorful and playful.
Pop Culture

Labubu Meets Hello Kitty and Friends in New Collectible Crossover

The new collaboration introduces blind box charms and a collectible doll for fans and collectors.

Alex Ocho141 days ago
Baby monkey Punch.
Style

Baby Monkey Punch: How to Buy Viral Star's IKEA Plush Toy

The baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has stolen the hearts of fans all around the world.

tara mahadevan155 days ago
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Here's Your First Look at the 'Masters of the Universe' Teaser Trailer, with a Live-Action He-Man
Pop Culture

Here’s Your First Look at the ‘Masters of the Universe’ Teaser Trailer Featuring Live-Action He-Man

Set against a backdrop of Gen X cultural references, He-Man returns to the big screen decades after the original 1987 film.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
A plush teddy bear with a scarf sits beside a drawstring bag labeled "Folotoy" with red illustrations.
Life

AI Teddy Bear Shelved for Failing to Censor Explicit Content

The company withdrew the toys after a report revealed that its stuffed teddy bear engages in inappropriate topics.

tara mahadevan247 days ago
Colorful jewelry charms shaped like dolls and flowers, with a heart-shaped purple case.
Style

Nadine Ghosn Continues to Revive Everyone's Inner Child With New Polly Pocket Collection

Mattel has enlisted the celebrated jeweler to help honor the legacy of the beloved toy line.

Trace William Cowen255 days ago
A toy figure wearing a yellow Lakers jersey with the number 23, featuring a crown and a stern expression.
Style

ghostwrite's NBA Game Face 400% Collection Featuring LeBron James and More: How to Buy on Complex

Steph Curry is also featured in the new limited-edition collection.

Trace William Cowen316 days ago
A collection of colorful Labubu doll, plush keychains resembling cute animals with large eyes and bunny ears, displayed on a perforated board.
Pop Culture

Police Recover Stolen Labubu Dolls Valued at $30K

Cops say one of the alleged thieves attempted to flee during the bust.

Brad Appleton347 days ago
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Liam Neeson giving a thumbs-up on a city street, wearing a green jacket. People and buildings are in the background.
Pop Culture

Confronted With a Labubu, Liam Neeson Asks, 'Can You Eat It?'

The wildly popular plush toys from China have completely taken over in the past few months.

Joe Price348 days ago
Black T-shirts with "ghostwrite" text hang on a grid wall. Below are two colorful cartoon-style figurines. Caps are clipped above.
Style

Ghostwrite Museum Exhibit Launches With Over 100 Toys From Archives: 'Now People Can See It All'

"The world has only seen a tiny fraction of the ghosts that we’ve created," ghostwrite founder Josh Luber says.

Trace William Cowen369 days ago
Action figure of J Dilla with a striped shirt, cap, and chain, alongside a music production device. Package labeled "J Dilla Donuts."
Music

J Dilla 'Donuts' Figure on Complex Shop: How to Buy

Super7 pays tribute to Dilla’s legacy with collectible album-cover figure.

Complex Staff402 days ago
Merchandise featuring SpongeBob SquarePants characters on shirts and hoodies, and a navy cap with "The Krusty Krab" text.
Style

Uniqlo Links With SpongeBob x Cactus Plant Flea Market for New Collection

Bikini Bottom's iconic characters will come to life in this bold, limited-edition collection when it launches on Dec. 12

Alex Ocho598 days ago
ti and tiny are pictured
Music

T.I. and Tiny Bag $71 Million Victory After Lengthy Legal Battle With Toy Company They Say Ripped Off OMG Girlz

The group, meanwhile, is currently fresh off the release of their latest single, "Motion."

Trace William Cowen669 days ago
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A trio of toys
Style

StockX Co-Founder’s ghostwrite Brand Makes Collectible Toys Available to Public for First Time

Josh Luber has big plans for ghostwrite, which is now inviting the public to take part in its growing universe for the first time.

Trace William Cowen711 days ago
Music

21 Savage’s Leading by Example Foundation Partners With Atlanta YMCA for Holiday Toy Drive

The 'Her Loss' rapper received a Community Impact Award for his efforts.

Brad Callas943 days ago

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