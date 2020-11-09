It's no secret that Travis Scott fans are an enthusiastic bunch, but even the most diehard among his fanbase would struggle to justify the resell price of his McDonald's figure.

Items featuring Scott's Cactus Jack Records logo and the McDonald's branding have already begun reselling for ridiculous numbers, but the simple figurine produced for the collaboration takes the crown. As of Monday, someone is currently attempting to sell one of a few of the figures produced for $55,000 on reseller marketplace StockX. While it's certainly a high asking price, the item is by far the most coveted to come from the McDonald's collab.

Shortly after his signature meal at the fast food chain was announced, Scott released new merch celebrating the collaboration via his Cactus Jack website. He released a number of t-shirts and other clothing items. The figurine was the most limited item released and given out to fans via a contest.

For comparison, the McDonald's crew t-shirt sold through his site is only reselling for around the same price as retail. However, the litany of Nike shoes he's released, particuarly the SB Dunk Low, have resold for over five times the asking price. Still, $55,000 is hard to justify, especially for such a small figurine (Travis Scott himself is taller, the packaging reads).