King Von’s sister has taken to Instagram to blast the Atlanta mortician who purportedly leaked her brother’s autopsy photos online—and to demand that his employer, the Airport Mortuary Shipping Services, fires him.

Alongside photos of the alleged mortician and the mortuary’s address, Von’s sister, Kayla wrote, “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”

Kayla has been posting tributes to her brother since his tragic death last Friday, where he was shot and killed outside of a lounge in Atlanta. Three days later, his alleged autopsy photo appeared online.

Earlier this week, Kayla fiercely called out T.I. for comments he made on IG, which many took as a reference to Von. Tip wrote in a since-deleted post, “Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance.” However, T.I. later maintained that he wasn’t talking about Von’s murder, writing on IG that he was “grossly mistaken.”

A newly surfaced video that appears to show what happened in the moments leading up to Von's death has led many to allege that Quando Rondo and his crew were involved in the shooting. A suspect has also been charged in Von’s murder, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, who was injured in the gunfire and is now facing a felony murder charge.