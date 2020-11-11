A newly surfaced video appears to shed more light on the events leading up to King Von's death.

Shortly after the rapper was killed in Atlanta last week, reports began circulating that King Von was involved in a physical altercation with Quando Rondo right before he was fatally shot. Surveillance video purportedly showed King Von and Quando in a hookah lounge's parking lot along with their respective crews. At one point during the video, a man identified as King Von approaches another man and begins punching before the scuffle moves out of the frame.

The video doesn't show any of the parties firing shots, but seconds after the fight breaks out, we see the crowd in the parking lot begin to scramble.

The footage has been met with speculation, with many questioning if the men in the video are, in fact, King Von and Quando. On Wednesday, King Von's manager, Track, addressed the footage during his extensive interview with DJ Akademiks.

"Those shots that was fired by the individual that shot Von and myself was the only shots fired by those individuals," Track said. "Every other shot was coming from authorities. They started shooting everywhere, it was like a blanket full of shots going on. So when you see everybody taking cover, it wasn't taking cover away from the shooter away from Von they were taking cover because they didn't know where the shots were coming from ... anybody with a weapon that day got killed."

It's also worth pointing out that Quando's Nov. 28 concert in Brunswick, Georgia, was canceled this week due to the rapper's "legal situation." The show's organizers announced the news via Facebook on Monday.

As pointed out by XXL, there were rumors that King Von's friend, Lil Durk, had purchased a table for Quando's since-canceled show, raising speculation of a retaliation plot; however, these rumors have not been confirmed.