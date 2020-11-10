T.I. faced criticism Monday for an Instagram post which some suspected was in reference to the recent death of King Von.

"Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellence," T.I. previously wrote. "We uplift each other & win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit is played out."

The post included a caption which read, "Handle YOUR beefs in YOUR city. Thx in advance." King Von, a Chicago native, was shot and killed outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta. The shooting reportedly occurred after a feud between Von's crew and the entourage of Atlanta-based rapper Quando Rondo spilled outside the nightclub.

T.I. later stated his post was "grossly mistaken" and had nothing to do with King Von.

The post didn't sit well with King Von's sister Kayla, who responded with a few digs at T.I.'s alleged personal life. She's also asking 50 Cent to help her take Tip to task for the remarks.

50 wondered why T.I. said anything in the first place, and urged him to no longer speak ill of the dead.