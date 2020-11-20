Jeezy capped off his Verzuz performance against Gucci Mane with the release of his new album, The Recession 2.

He rolled out the new project with a series of announcements. First, Jeezy revealed that he would be putting together The (Re)session podcast. The podcast uses the titles of the album's songs to create meaningful conversations with entertainers. He also revealed that he was named the Senior Advisor to the Chairman at Def Jam records.

"It’s an honor to return to the label I’ve called home for 15 years, not only as an artist, but as an executive," Jeezy said about the position. "I spent most of my career learning from trial and error, I am happy to say that I am back on the team that helped me build my legacy from the streets to the boardroom and nothing makes me more fulfilled than being in a position to help guide and add value to the next generation."

Jeezy continued the roll out with the release of the single "Therapy for my Soul." While he may be open to burying the hatchet with Gucci Mane, Snowman used the track to take shots at rivals Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent, which prompted responses from both.

Listen to the album below.