The very drawn-out and nerve-wracking presidential election wouldn’t be complete without 50 Cent trolling Donald Trump.

Over the week, Fif has been making fun of the sitting president, with the rapper’s latest jabs including a tweet of a photoshopped Time Magazine cover, reading, “Time To Go,” alongside a photo of Trump.

On Instagram, 50 also posted a photo of a bald Trump in an orange jumpsuit, where he appears to be hardened by years spent in jail.

50 Cent expressed a similar sentiment on Thursday, tweeting, “man they gonna do Trump dirty, he going to jail. you ever herd a president say stop counting the fucking votes. LOL SMH,” paired with a meme that showed the Statue of Liberty fashioning a slingshot out of a face mask to eject Trump from the U.S.

The rapper’s claims that Trump could go to prison might stem from New York Times, which wrote on Tuesday:

“Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House. In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.”

50 came under fire earlier this month when he seemingly endorsed Trump after Biden revealed his tax plan. However, days later, Fif’s ex Chelsea Handler set the record straight, telling Jimmy Fallon that she “had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can't vote for Donald Trump,” ultimately changing the rapper’s tune.

The presidential election is still too close to call. As of this reporting, Biden is leading by a slim margin in Georgia and Pennsylvania—two battleground states where Trump was ahead just yesterday. Biden is still leading in Nevada, while Trump is leading in North Carolina and Alaska.