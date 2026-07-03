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Nicki Minaj performing on stage with pink hair and a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
A man in a suit and red tie sits in a leather chair with flags in the background.
Life

Man Named Adolf Hitler Uunona Poised for Another Election Victory in Namibia

The politician said his father named hi unaware of the historical signifcance of the name.

Trace William Cowen235 days ago
Ja Rule in a tuxedo with sunglasses on the left; Zohran Mamdani in a suit and tie smiling on the right.
Music

Ja Rule Shows Love to Zohran Mamdani for Using "New York" After Mayoral Win

Mamdani, who won Tuesday's election with more than a million votes, used Ja Rule's 2004 hit for his victory speech.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
Left: Bobby Shmurda on the left wears sunglasses and jewelry. Right: Zohran Mamdani wears a suit and tie.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Smiles After Betting $150,000 on Zohran Beating Cuomo in the NYC Mayoral Race

Mamdani won Tuesday's election with more than 1 million votes.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
50 Cent performing in a studded jacket and cap; Zohran Mamdani in a suit smiling.
Music

50 Cent Continues to Criticize Zohran Mamdani After Historic NYC Win

At one point, 50 criticized Mamdani's decision to walk out to Ja Rule's "New York" track.

Trace William Cowen255 days ago
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Zohran Mamdani
Life

Zohran Mamdani Declared Winner of New York City Mayoral Race

Mamdani will be New York City's 111th mayor.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Zohran Mamdani in a suit and tie is on the left. 50 Cent, wearing a cap and gold chains, smiles while holding a drink on the right.
Life

Zohran Mamdani Rebukes 50 Cent's Criticism of His Tax Plan, Rapper Responds

50 Cent said he believes Mamdani's intentions are good, but thinks his tax plan "is gonna run the big money out of the city."

Joe Price256 days ago
A group of people celebrating, one smiling woman in glasses in the foreground, and a man with a beard taking a selfie.
Life

Video Shows Zohran Mamdani Dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at NYC Club Ahead of Election

The mayoral candidate previously shared his thoughts on Kendrick and Drake's beef.

Trace William Cowen257 days ago
Singer Pras Michel performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fugees Rapper Pras Ordered to Pay Government $64 Million in Foreign Conspiracy Case

He could still face a significant sentence behind bars.

Trey Alston258 days ago
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Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho369 days ago
Cardi B with long black hair and large earrings on the left; Donald Trump in a suit on the right.
Music

Cardi B on Trump's 'Dictatorship Vibe' and Her Concerns Over ICE Raids: 'I Tried to Warn People'

Cardi B is concerned Trump would retaliate if she were to consistently speak out about immigration.

Trace William Cowen403 days ago
Shyne attends Fat Joe's birthday party in NYC in 2021.
Life

Shyne Loses Seat in Belize General Election: 'People Have Spoken'

He held the Mesopotamia seat in Belize City for the House of Representatives since 2020.

Joe Price492 days ago
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the presidential debate in September 2024.
Life

People Reportedly Bet Billions on the Presidential Election

Online betting platform Polymarket said Donald Trump was favored by those who placed bets on the election.

Joe Price614 days ago
Kamala Harris smiling, wearing a tan coat, and Donald Trump gesturing, wearing a navy suit with a red tie, in separate settings.
Life

Trump to Return to White House After 2024 Election Win

The course for the next four years has been set in motion.

Trace William Cowen619 days ago
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Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Claps Back at People Critiquing Her Voting Joke: 'Shut Up Karen'

The 'Anti' singer joked about stealing her son's passport to vote because she isn't a U.S. citizen.

tara mahadevan620 days ago
Azealia Banks performing in a red outfit, and Kamala Harris speaking at a podium.
Music

Azealia Banks Backs Kamala Harris, Calls Elon Musk an ‘Overrated Ketamine Addict’

The rapper, who originally announced support for Donald Trump, suggests Harris is the only viable way to keep Musk from gaining political influence.

Alex Ocho621 days ago

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