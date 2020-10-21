After Joe Biden revealed his new proposed tax plan if he wins the election this November, 50 Cent announced that he would be endorsing Donald Trump. "WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," 50 wrote on Instagram. "FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62 percent are you out of ya fucking mind." Now he's indicated that if Trump loses, he's going to look for a new place to live.

Responding to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber, who posted a picture of when he met 50 , 50 wrote, "Explain 62 percent to me. I'm packing my bags everybody that has money is gonna move." Trump, just like 50 Cent, has indicated that he would also leave the country if he lost the election. It's a shame that Trump isn't known for keeping his promises, then.

There's been significant criticism directed at 50 ever since he revealed that Biden's tax on the wealthy meant he was more interested in voting for Trump. It even provoked a response from his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, who replied to him on Twitter. "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," she wrote, to which 50 Cent shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram.

"Oh my god this is affecting my love life now," he wrote. "I love ya Gator, don't let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

Tump also shouted out 50 on Twitter.

Under Biden's proposed tax plan, residents that live in New York City and California could pay over 60 percent in taxes. It's important to note that these tax hikes only impact Americans making over $400,000, whereas those who make less would receive tax cuts. 50 Cent, a multimillionaire New York native, obviously isn't too happy about the increase in taxes.