With the election inching closer, 50 Cent has seemingly made his decision.

On Monday, the rapper turned media mogul took to Instagram where he claims he's voting for Donald Trump because of Joe Biden's new proposed tax plan.

"WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," the New York City native said. "FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62 percent are you out of ya fucking mind."

Experts reported on Monday that Biden's new tax plan could result in over 60 percent in taxes for residents that live in New York City and California. Also, people who live in New Jersey could pay 50 percent in taxes while residents of New York State would pay 58 percent. These tax hikes would impact Americans making over $400,000 and those who make less would receive tax cuts.

Being as 50 Cent it a multimillionaire, this could lead him to pay a hefty sum to Uncle Sam. It would be ideal for entertainers who have an excess of money to bite this bullet for the greater good, but 50 might not be willing to take that big of a hit. Yet, as known, 50 Cent is the OG troll. So, there's a strong possibility that he's joking when he's telling people to vote for Trump. To add to this notion, 50 proclaimed to "bankrupt" and in search of a loan in the following post.

"I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out," 50 captioned a picture of himself.