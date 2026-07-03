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Ashley Williams, Montel Williams and Kamala Harris attend Eighth Annual Race To Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California on May 18, 2001.
Pop Culture

Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'

The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Rick Fox at Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere.
Sports

Rick Fox Says He 'Stood Up to the Bully' After Bahamas Campaign Event Dispute

The three-time NBA champion is running for a legislative seat in the Bahamas and said he "stood up to the bully no different than my basketball career when I was the enforcer."

Jose Martinez79 days ago
The Shade Room Founder Angelica Nwandu Was Offered $100M to Sell During Election Season
Pop Culture

Why Angelica Nwandu Turned Down $100M for The Shade Room

Inside the election-season bidding war for The Shade Room—and why its founder chose community and control over a nine-figure payout.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a blue suit and black tie stands in front of a blue SiriusXM backdrop.
Life

Stephen A. Smith Says He’s Not Ruling Out 2028 Presidential Run

The ESPN personality says he doesn’t want to run for office, but admits the idea of taking the debate stage in 2028 is tempting.

Mark Elibert155 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing on stage with pink hair and a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
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Ja Rule in a tuxedo with sunglasses on the left; Zohran Mamdani in a suit and tie smiling on the right.
Music

Ja Rule Shows Love to Zohran Mamdani for Using "New York" After Mayoral Win

Mamdani, who won Tuesday's election with more than a million votes, used Ja Rule's 2004 hit for his victory speech.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
Left: Bobby Shmurda on the left wears sunglasses and jewelry. Right: Zohran Mamdani wears a suit and tie.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Smiles After Betting $150,000 on Zohran Beating Cuomo in the NYC Mayoral Race

Mamdani won Tuesday's election with more than 1 million votes.

Alex Ocho255 days ago
Zohran Mamdani
Life

Zohran Mamdani Declared Winner of New York City Mayoral Race

Mamdani will be New York City's 111th mayor.

Alex Ocho256 days ago
Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani
Pop Culture

Zohran Mamdani Says Andrew Cuomo Hung Up During Hot 97 Interview When Confronted About Trump

“Andrew Cuomo picks up the phone to call Donald Trump, and hangs up when he‘s asked about it," the mayoral candidate wrote on X.

Trey Alston257 days ago
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Former US vice president Kamala Harris discusses her new memoir '107 Days' at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival 2025, in London.
Life

Kamala Harris Says She's 'Not Done,' Could Have Second Presidential Bid

The former U.S. Vice President was given just 107 days to run her campaign last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams266 days ago
PinkPantheress on stage with a large screen showing a black-and-white image of a cheering crowd Zohran Mamdani.
Music

Zohran Mamdani Featured Onscreen During PinkPantheress NYC Concert, Urges Fans to Vote: ‘Our Time’

The mayoral candidate made a special appearance at PinkPantheress' Brooklyn concert.

Jaelani Turner-Williams267 days ago
Split image. Left: Andrew Cuomo wearing a dark suit with a yellow ribbon and patterned tie. Right: Zohran Mamdani in a light shirt and polka dot tie, smiling.
Life

Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign Video Massively Ratioed After Zohran Mamdani Shares Donation Link

Mamdani's reply outperformed Cuomo's campaign video announcing he's returning to the NYC mayoral race.

Alex Ocho369 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a bright blue suit gestures with his hands in front of a neutral backdrop.
Life

Stephen A. Smith on NBA Central Sharing Hypothetical 2028 Presidential Poll: 'Not Centel?'

His name came up in a poll asking voters who they want on the Democrat ticket in 2028.

Mark Elibert528 days ago
A racist text message.
Life

Racist ‘Plantation’ Texts Allegedly Sent to People Nationwide After Election

People in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Michigan have reported receiving the text.

Joe Price618 days ago
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Kamala Harris smiling, wearing a tan coat, and Donald Trump gesturing, wearing a navy suit with a red tie, in separate settings.
Life

Trump to Return to White House After 2024 Election Win

The course for the next four years has been set in motion.

Trace William Cowen620 days ago
Azealia Banks performing in a red outfit, and Kamala Harris speaking at a podium.
Music

Azealia Banks Backs Kamala Harris, Calls Elon Musk an ‘Overrated Ketamine Addict’

The rapper, who originally announced support for Donald Trump, suggests Harris is the only viable way to keep Musk from gaining political influence.

Alex Ocho621 days ago
Kamala Harris on stage, arms raised, in front of a cheering crowd with "Freedom" sign and USA flags.
Life

All the Celebrities Backing Kamala Harris: Beyoncé, Eminem, LeBron, and More

Some of the biggest household names in American pop culture are stepping up for Kamala.

Trace William Cowen622 days ago

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