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Ontario heads to the polls today to choose a Premier. Here's everything you need to know about going to the polls and where and when to vote.Sydney Brasil
A memo obtained by the 'New York Times' alleges Trump’s campaign was aware the conspiracy surrounding Dominion Voting Systems' machines was untrue.Brenton Blanchet
The new report, published Thursday, pulls from papers alleged to be leaked Kremlin documents. In the docs, Trump is described as "mentally unstable."Trace William Cowen
Sources claim the Fox News host has been telling his associates he had cast a write-in vote for the Birthday Party candidate. Carlson has not confirmed.Joshua Espinoza