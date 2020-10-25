Chelsea Handler has upped her offer to 50 Cent.

The comedian made headlines earlier this week when she called out the G-Unit boss for publicly supporting Donald Trump. Fif shared a number of tweets stating that he refused to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden due to his proposed tax increases.

"WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," he tweeted. "... I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind ... Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea."

Handler, an avowed Biden supporter, blasted her ex-boyfriend for the seemingly selfish endorsement and even went so far as to offer to pay his taxes—on the condition he vote for the Democratic candidate.

Handler touched on the exchange during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She suggested 50 was putting money over the Black community, and said she would consider sweetening her initial offer he Fif publicly denounced POTUS.

"So he doesn't want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn't want to go from '50 Cent' to '20 Cent' and I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can't vote for Donald Trump," she told Fallon, adding that "he shouldn't be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he's worried about his own personal pocketbook."

She added: "I am willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump. I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I'm talking about."

You can check out Handler's full interview above.

As of Saturday night, 50 has made no indication that he's shifted his support.