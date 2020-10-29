Machine Gun Kelly made it clear that he thinks he should be in the conversation for artists that owned 2020, alongside the likes of Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Pop Smoke.

He was also met with some pushback.

It all began after MGK responded to a tweet from Spotify’s Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery—who also recently penned an essay for Complex about how Drake has created the current rap "throne" in his image—which read: "Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke own 2020."

Chery then clarified that he wasn't talking exclusively about rap either, saying that he feels like Pop, Baby, and Roddy owned 2020 in general, all genres considered.

That's when MGK chimed in, tweeting that he feels like he deserves to be included on that list, arguing that his latest album, Tickets To My Downfall debuted at No. 1 on Billboard and that the influence the project had should make him a valid candidate.

Chery begged to differ, arguing that Roddy had inarguably the biggest song of the year with "The Box," Baby's latest album My Turn stayed at No. 1 for several weeks, and that Pop also had chart dominance for an extended amount of time; whereas Kelly doesn't fit any of that criteria.

It looks like MGK yielded after that, perhaps because Chery did indeed have a point. While Tickets To My Downfall did debut at No. 1, making it the biggest debut of his career, it didn't stay there for long. To be considered one of the best artists of the year, at least according to Chery, a few boxes need to be checked and it looks like Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Pop Smoke did that and then some.